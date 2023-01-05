Investors seek greater transparency in Glencore operations

As one of Australia’s largest coal producers, Glencore has been urged to be more transparent in explaining how its operations align with efforts to curb global warming.

With mines across New South Wales and Queensland, Glencore mostly produces thermal coal that is then burnt in power plants to produce electricity.

The first-ever shareholder resolution targeting Glencore’s thermal coal production has been filed on behalf of a coalition of institutional investors.

Investors from Europe, Australia and the UK are asking for disclosure of how Glencore’s coal production and investment plans align with the Paris Agreement on climate change and the International Energy Agency’s push for net-zero emissions.

“Glencore has a tremendous opportunity to be part of and profit from the energy transition,” Australia’s Vision Super chief investment officer and deputy chief executive officer Michael Wyrsch said.