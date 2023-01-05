Investors seek greater transparency in Glencore operations

As one of Australia’s largest coal producers, Glencore has been urged to be more transparent in explaining how its operations align with efforts to curb global warming.
With mines across New South Wales and Queensland, Glencore mostly produces thermal coal that is then burnt in power plants to produce electricity.
The first-ever shareholder resolution targeting Glencore’s thermal coal production has been filed on behalf of a coalition of institutional investors.
Investors from Europe, Australia and the UK are asking for disclosure of how Glencore’s coal production and investment plans align with the Paris Agreement on climate change and the International Energy Agency’s push for net-zero emissions.
“Glencore has a tremendous opportunity to be part of and profit from the energy transition,” Australia’s Vision Super chief investment officer and deputy chief executive officer Michael Wyrsch said.
“It is well placed with its exposure to many key commodities for the transition, including copper and nickel.”
Wyrsch said Glencore’s growing recycling business should also see a tailwind from the transition away from fossil fuels.
The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said nearly one quarter of shareholders rejected Glencore’s climate plan in 2022.
“The recent decision by Glencore to withdraw an application for the huge new Valeria greenfield coal mine in Australia shows that substantial reductions in coal output are possible,” ACCR spokeswoman Naomi Hogan said.
“Glencore is capable of responding to investor concerns and to the global headwinds against new coal.”
Hogan said the resolution provides additional momentum for Glencore to align coal production with the Paris goal to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C.
Glencore put the $1.5 billion Valeria project under review last month, citing “increased global uncertainty”. Located near Emerald in central Queensland, the project had originally been planned to begin in 2024.
“We will continue to progress various brownfield coal extensions at existing mines in Australia,” Glencore said at the time.
“But note that within the next four years our Liddell, Newlands and Integra mines will close and undergo appropriate rehabilitation.”