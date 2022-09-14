Investigation into impact on Burrup rock art

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has commissioned an investigator to assess all impact on ancient rock art from mining activity on the Burrup Peninsula in Western Australia, in response to an application from two indigenous women representing a group called Save our Songlines.

Once the review is done, the reporter must make a recommendation to the minister on whether to order new protection of indigenous heritage on the Burrup Peninsula, where there are more than a million ancient rock carvings which have been nominated for a UNESCO World Heritage listing.

Those sites lie near an industrial zone where there are two liquefied natural gas plants run by Woodside Energy, and fertiliser and explosives plants run by Norway’s Yara International.

Indigenous woman Raelene Cooper, who applied for the review under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act, said this was an unprecedented opportunity to consider all the impacts of every industry on the Burrup on sacred rock art sites and provide permanent protections in federal laws.

Plibersek last month rejected a request by the same group seeking to block construction of a $4.5 billion fertiliser plant after consulting the local representative group for the traditional owners, the Murujuga Aboriginal Corp, about its potential impact on ancient rock art.

“This is a dangerous and contradictory position from the government that makes no sense and reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of all consultation between traditional custodians and industry on the Burrup,” Cooper said.