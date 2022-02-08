Introducing Dynamix, the core platform for I4 Mining’s digital mining solutions

I4 Mining have created Dynamix, their real-time data consolidation and AI + IoT solution delivery platform, available to the mining sector.

A real-time data consolidation and artificial intelligence (AI) + Internet of Things (IoT) solution delivery platform, I4 Mining Dynamix boasts extreme interoperability, enabling businesses to integrate every data source and existing piece of technology in one place.

This creates an accurate, single source of truth and establish a complete lifecycle, lifetime view upon which AI and automations can then be built – all in a single platform.

I4 Mining Dynamix comes pre-configured to report on key business metrics and enables executives, and those in the field, to assess performance and execute real-time, insight-led decisions on credible, complete data sets.

It also enables businesses to use the data they already have to get started and then grow the solution to be end-to-end, pit-to-port over time when new data points are identified or needs grow.

“The I4 Mining Dynamix platform is the foundational piece of technology that miners need to create a true, complete digital mine that has been missing until now,” I4 Mining lead and Rayven chief sales officer Phillip McBride said.

“Dynamix works with the technology that you already have and enables you to effortlessly compile real-time, accurate reports on SDGs, tonnage, TCFDs, asset utilisation, safety metrics – or anything else – in seconds.

“What’s more, it provides a window to view a mine (or business’) lifecycle across its lifetime in one place and not only guide mining executives as to how they can achieve critical business objectives via predictive analytics, but gives them the Industry 4.0 functionality needed to achieve them using AI and automation, too.

“I4 Mining Dynamix is hyper-flexible, fully-interoperable, and can be deployed (and scaled) both fast and affordably – it’s the next generation Industry 4.0 platform mining businesses need to digitally transform incrementally, fully, and affordably.”

Discover more about I4 Mining Dynamix here. For more info on I4 Mining, head here.