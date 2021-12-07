Innovation roadshow to light up Newcastle in 2022

Austmine’s Newcastle Mining Innovation Roadshow provides an opportunity for the mining and METS community to build relationships and share ideas about the future of our industry.
Taking place on 24 February 2022 and focusing on the theme ‘Harnessing Intelligence: Driving Social Value Through Technology,’ our Roadshow explores major challenges and opportunities for the mining industry as it undergoes unprecedented change and disruption.
The program features local and national mining leaders, including:
- Frank Fulham, EGM Technical Support & Projects, Yancoal
- James Dampney, vice president Drill & Blast, Hexagon Mining
- Darren Hadfield, manager of Technology East Coast, South32
- Mick Buffier, group executive – Sustainable Development & Industry Relations, Global Coal Assets, Glencore
- Camila Cáceres, principal Community & Innovation, BHP
- Adrian Howard, chief executive NSW/ACT, WesTrac
- Martin Sonogan, group principal mining engineer, Evolution Mining
Senior leaders will discuss the role of innovation in creating sustainable value for mining organisations and their stakeholders, exploring themes such as;
- Australia’s mining technology leadership driving global development
- Innovation opportunities in mining and related industries
- Partnering across the value chain to solve key challenges
- Energy diversification, combating climate change and driving sustainability