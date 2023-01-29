Innovate to grow with CSIRO

CSIRO is offering a free 10-week virtual, self-paced learning program for Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to investigate new R&D opportunities related to the mining and mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector.

This program is open to businesses working in one of the sub-sectors listed below. If you are not sure if you fit into one of these sub-sectors, please reach out to our program coordinator.

The course provides tools and information to help you better understand what’s involved with R&D and key things you need to consider at each step of the process. You’ll be able to apply this knowledge to advance your innovation journey.

