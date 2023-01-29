Innovate to grow with CSIRO

News
Latest News

CSIRO is offering a free 10-week virtual, self-paced learning program for Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to investigate new R&D opportunities related to the mining and mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector.

This program is open to businesses working in one of the sub-sectors listed below. If you are not sure if you fit into one of these sub-sectors, please reach out to our program coordinator.

The course provides tools and information to help you better understand what’s involved with R&D and key things you need to consider at each step of the process. You’ll be able to apply this knowledge to advance your innovation journey.

Click here for more information.

To keep up to date with Australian Mining, subscribe to our free email newsletters delivered straight to your inbox. Click here.

Related Stories