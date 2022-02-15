Industry associations plead for Govt support

The South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) and the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) are calling for government support to improve mining productivity.

SACOME is asking for bipartisan state support for the Northern South Australia Productive Water Security Project, recognising its importance in unlocking mining activity in the Gawler Craton and the far north of SA.

SACOME chief executive officer Rebecca Knol said without new water sources, the SA Government cannot realise its goal of producing one million tonnes of copper per annum by 2030.

“This is unquestionably a state and nation-building project and SACOME is proud to have championed the Northern Water Project,” Knol said.

“International demand for copper is exploding due to its use in renewable technologies. South Australia has the potential to help meet this global demand, but we can’t do it without water.”

The project could also support emerging industries such as green steel and hydrogen production in South Australia’s Iron Triangle, and benefit defence and space activity at Woomera.

The MCA has called on the federal government to pursue policies that will incentivise mining businesses to improve productivity and guard their competitiveness so they can help turbo-charge the economy.

A strong mining sector will help the government successfully embark on budget repair and reduce the debt burden on future generations.

MCA chief executive officer Tania Constable said the minerals industry has brought strength to Australia through its contribution to exports, jobs, incomes and government revenue.

“Australian mining’s contribution to the economy over the last decade has been tremendous – $2.1 trillion in resources export revenue, $246 billion in mining wages and 21 per cent of Australia’s GDP growth,” Constable said.

“The mining industry is now focussed on the next decade and beyond, but success will depend on comprehensive policies that support all businesses.”