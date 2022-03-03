Industries combine for Indigenous working group

The Indigenous Reference Group (IRG) has formed to advance the National Roadmap for Indigenous Skills, Jobs and Wealth Creation, with a number of mining representatives in attendance.

Energy Resources of Australia managing director Brad Welsh, Blackrock Industries managing director Steve Fordham, and co-founder of Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia (IWIMRA) Florence Drummond made up one-fifth of the 15-member IRG.

The collective goal is to enact the National Roadmap and develop the next generation of Indigenous Australian business leaders.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said it was important for government, industry and current Indigenous business leaders to unite in this way.

“A priority of mine is to develop practical actions to implement the National Roadmap and in bringing together the Indigenous Reference Group for the first time, we will ensure that we are embedding working in partnership right from the beginning of the process,” Wyatt said.

“This is the next step in our long-term commitment to substantially lifting economic outcomes for Indigenous Australians.”

The mining industry has been a leader in this space with Indigenous Australians making up to 20 per cent of the workforce at some mine sites, compared to 3.7 per cent in Australia overall.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable said the group will inform policies and programs that leverage the Indigenous jobs, skills and wealth creation from mining into broader community and economic development.

“While many industries are just starting to develop Indigenous engagement policies, mining companies and Traditional Owners and communities have partnered for decades to deliver tailored opportunities for people to work on country, to return and live locally, gain new skills and qualifications and establish businesses,” she said.

The formation of the IRG follows an announcement last week that the Federal Government would provide $21.9 million to advance the National Roadmap.

The Indigenous Leadership and Governance package includes $13.5 million to the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME), $6.7 million for Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations (ORIC) and $1.7 million to the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA).

The National Roadmap can be downloaded here.