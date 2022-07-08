Indian delegation visits critical mineral operations

Western Australia has welcomed a ministerial level delegation from India as a major step in the Australia–India Critical Minerals Investment Partnership.

The Australian Government allocated $5.8 million to the partnership in March 2022. It aims to support Indian investment in Australian critical minerals projects and grow the sector.

The Critical Minerals Facilitation Office arranged the visit to give delegates the opportunity to build relationships and engage with Australia’s critical minerals operating environment.

The delegation included India’s Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi, and four other senior Indian Government representatives.

The delegates met with six representatives from the Department of industry, Science and Resources, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and AusTrade.

Engaging with state government agencies and critical mineral companies in Perth, Bunbury and Sydney, they visited: