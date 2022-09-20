Independent adviser called in to aid in Dartbrook decision

The Board of Australian Pacific Coal (AQC) has engaged a third-party financial adviser to assist in the independent assessment of the myriad proposals that have been received for the Dartbrook mine in New South Wales.

The coal site has been in care and maintenance for some time but has been the subject of takeover bids as the price of the ore continues to rise.

In particular, the Board is wary of the latest joint proposal received from Tetra Resources and Javelin Private Capital Group.

The proposal requires the support of the company’s major shareholder, Trepang Services, and its associates (Trepang parties) to proceed.

The parties have declared support for the Tetra/Javelin offer and, in addition, that they are prepared to place a moratorium on the parties’ debts that are outstanding. Additionally, the parties have advised that they are prepared to negotiate in good faith to agree on extending the moratorium and reasonable corporate funding prior to the proposed future cash generation at Dartbrook.

Critically, AQC notes that the moratorium is conditional and reliant on the company progressing the Tetra/Javelin proposal. If the company does not accept the proposition, then the understanding is that the offer of the moratorium and the further debt funding from the parties will be withdrawn.

In a statement, AQC said the offer received from the Trepang parties is therefore restrictive since it does not, amongst other things, provide the opportunity to consider all of the other proposals before it which may be, if they were able to be progressed, in the best interests of shareholders.

The company notes that Trepang has an existing relationship with Tetra Resources, such that representatives of Tetra Resources are the nominee directors to the Board under the section 249D notice previously lodged with the company by Trepang.

It said there was a general concern that the Tetra/Javelin offer would see the company or its Dartbrook project being burdened with additional debt, without its existing debt being paid off first.