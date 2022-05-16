Increased reserves for Sulphur Springs project

Develop has reported exceptional infill, extension and exploration drilling results at its Sulphur Springs copper-zinc-silver project in Western Australia’s Pilbara.

The project is located 144 kilometres to the south east of Port Hedland and includes the Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits, together with tenements along the 27 kilometre Panorama Trend that contains six advanced targets that have returned intersections of commercial grade copper and zinc.

Once the project is operational, the focus is to continue exploration along the Panorama Trend with a vision to develop a new mining region.

Develop managing director Bill Beament said the results were consistent with the miner’s strategy to upgrade a substantial proportion of the Inferred resource to the Indicated category, paving the way for an increased reserve, optimised mine development plan, revised project costings and finalisation of funding options.

The assays also extend the known mineralisation, highlighting the potential to increase the total inventory. Thiswill be pursued in a follow-up drilling program later this year.

“We expected this drilling to generate strong results but these are even better than anticipated,” Beament said.

“The grades are exceptional and they occur over extensive widths. As a result, we expect them to have a substantial impact on the resource upgrade planned for the coming quarter.

“We are also identifying new zones of the extremely high-grade (zinc-rich) hanging wall mineralisation, which shows the potential to continue growing this outstanding deposit.”

A total of 68 drill holes were completed as part of the company’s de-risking and growth strategy at Sulphur Springs.