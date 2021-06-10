Silver Lake halts operations at Daisy Complex

Silver Lake Resources has temporarily suspended operations at the Daisy Complex underground gold mine in Western Australia, following an incident suffered by a Macmahon Holdings contractor.

Western Australia’s Department of Mines, industry Regulation and Safety has been notified of the incident.

Macmahon confirmed the contractor passed away this morning with an investigation into the incident underway.

“Macmahon chief executive officer Mick Finnegan extends the company’s deepest sympathy to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues,” Macmahon stated.

“Macmahon will provide support and counselling to the site team and family members.”

Silver Lake managing director Luke Tonkin also expressed the company’s sympathy to the worker’s relatives, friends and colleagues.

Both Macmahon and Silver Lake will provide an update when details of the incident are confirmed.

In April 2020, Macmahon extended its contract with Silver Lake to March 2023 which added $200 million to its order book.

The Daisy Complex gold mine is part of Silver Lake’s Mount Monger operation and uses handheld and mechanised methods.

It has produced 3.23 million tonnes at 7.1 grams per tonne of gold for 741,000 ounces to date.

The Mount Monger operation is located within the Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia, with mining beginning in the early 1900s.

Ore from the Daisy Complex is processed at Silver Lake’s 1.2-million-tonne-per annum Randalls Processing Facility.

The Mount Monger Operation is also comprised of the Cock-eyed Bob underground mine, and Maxwells, Christmas Flat, Costello, Lucky Bay, Wombola Dam, Wombola pit and Santa Area open pits.