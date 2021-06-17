In focus: HD Series from Bonfiglioli

Bonfiglioli Australia managing director Martin Broglia has stated that choosing the right heavy-duty gear unit all comes down to three key requirements: price, quality and service.

And while these requirements are obvious, making 100 per cent sure that both the supplier and the product meet the brief, isn’t always clear cut. This is because heavy-duty applications require only the best.

“Skimping on price or quality can cause unnecessary downtime on a plant, quarry or mine”, Broglia said.

Heavy-duty check List

Broglia listed some of the key factors to consider when choosing a heavy-duty gear box.

“When choosing a supplier, make sure that they tick the following boxes”, he said.

This includes:

A good service experience

In-depth knowledge and understanding of the brief

High torque output

Reliability

Mounting flexibility

Certification

Long service life

Suitable for harsh environments

Low maintenance costs

Versatile

After-sales service and maintenance

Customisable – can add accessories and there are a range of options to choose from

Meet the HD Series

“For Bonfiglioli,” Broglia said. “he HD series of heavy-duty gearboxes and geared motors meets the brief.”

Thanks to high quality materials and an optimized design, this series can operate in the harshest environments, as well as in explosive atmospheres, with low maintenance costs and long-time service intervals.

“The output shaft can be chosen both in the parallel (HDP) or right angle (HDO) configuration and to always ensure the minimization of mounting space,” Broglia said.

“The HDx series can be deeply customized thanks to an extremely wide options and accessories portfolio, thus matching most of the requirements of a large applications number.

“The HDO series is particularly suited for bucket elevators. It acts as a one-stop complete drive solution, and offers highly transmissible power, extensive customisation, an external cooling-system and quiet operation.

Speaking to the success of the range locally, Martin said that the HD series remains of the company’s top-sellers.

We continue to enjoy success in the heavy-duty industry and customers know that they can turn to us for reliability in terms of product and service”, he said.