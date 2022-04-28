Improvements help lift Regis performance

Significant progress has been made at Regis Resources’ Western Australian production centres to cater for increased levels of performance.

The company runs the large Duketon project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields, and is partnered with AngloGold Ashanti in the Tropicana Joint Venture in Kalgoorlie.

Regis managing director Jim Beyer said a number of improvements had been completed at Duketon during the March quarter, although there were delays caused by COVID and general labour shortage-related impacts.

“As a result, Duketon will now see increased feed rates of the higher grade Tooheys Well ore that has been stockpiled over the past six months awaiting plant modification; the higher grade main zone ore from Rosemont underground; and increasing higher grade ore production from the pits at Moolart.

“These improvements position Duketon for a much stronger June quarter.”

Meanwhile, Tropicana produced ounces to plan, while increased amounts of the higher grade Boston Shaker open pit ore are planned for the June quarter.

“COVID-related delays have impacted our business,” Meyer said.

“This was particularly so in relation to the oxygen addition plant modifications which were delayed by a month due to the rescheduling of specialist installation labour and the availability of materials.

“This resulted primarily from the delayed opening of Western Australian borders from February to March. Whilst this direct impact on the March quarter’s production result was disappointing, we are pleased the modifications are now complete and performing as expected.”

Despite these obstacles, Regis remain on track to deliver on its FY22 guidance of 420-475,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1425-1500 per ounce.