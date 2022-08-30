Improved second-half showing for 29Metals

Copper producer and explorer 29Metals says its half-year results reflect the improved operating performance achieved relative to the prior corresponding period.

The company delivered copper equivalent production of 34 kilotonnes, exceeding output for the prior corresponding period on a pro forma basis by 14 per cent.

Improved performance at both operating sites – Golden Grove in Western Australia and Capricorn in Queensland – was achieved in a challenging operating environment, with difficulties presented by COVID as well as the onset of winter cold and flu absenteeism, supply chain disruptions and extreme weather conditions, which were were well-managed.

Higher production resulted in improved unit costs of $US2.38 per pound of payable copper sold, an 11 per cent reduction from the prior corresponding period.

Company managing director Peter Albert said 29Metals remained focussed on executing plans to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value.

“Substantial progress was achieved on operational de-risking and productivity improvements, including ventilation upgrades at both operations, delivery of paste fill delivery infrastructure to support mining of Xantho Extended at Golden Grove, and first production from the new 45m sub-level intervals at Xantho,” he said.

“Consistent with our commitment to deliver returns to shareholders, the board has determined to pay the company’s first dividend of 2 cents per share fully franked. The dividend at the half year, while modest, balances the desire to deliver returns to shareholders and the ongoing work on the company’s organic growth opportunities.”