Improved handrail design redefines underground safety

Bend-tech offers Sandvik safety handrails to suit a wide range of loader and truck models.

Bend-tech’s handrails are designed to ensure fall protection and enhanced safety for personnel during maintenance, and are built to withstand the harshest underground mining environments.

Built with Bend-tech’s patented single action stainless steel hinge system, handrails can easily be folded up during maintenance and down during operation, prolonging the integrity of the handrails and corrosion resistance.

Bend-tech offer direct original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement handrails which also include a number of design enhancements, such as the kick-hinge system and additional kick plates which make maintenance and use of the handrails safer and easier.

In addition, Bend-tech also offer custom designed handrails which can be retrofitted to the machine to increase safety and reduce handrail damage. This offering is best showcased in our TH663 low-folding handrail set.

Handrail features include:

Heavy wall steel pipe build

Patented single action stainless steel hinge system for superior safety compliance and corrosion resistance

Hi-spec surface treatment finish in Sandvik green over a primary zinc coating for enhanced protection

Designed and built to withstand the harshest underground mining environments

Provides complete safety when working at height

Bend-tech’s website hosts a section for a large range of Sandvik machines with block models of our handrails and other product offerings.

If you require handrails or parts for a machine not listed, please get in touch as Bend-tech can produce custom products.

When contacting Bend-tech, please provide as much information as possible regarding your requirements, this will enable us to recommend the Sandvik handrails or replacement parts you need quickly and easily.

Bend-tech can usually provide quotations within minutes if requested during normal business hours.

Head here to make contact with Bend-tech.