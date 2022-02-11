IMARC returns with new dates

Australia’s largest annual mining and resources event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), has been rescheduled for October 17-19, 2022, at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Victoria.

International borders are set to reopen in the coming weeks, and the organisers, Beacon Events expect by October 2022 there will be greater global travel freedoms, allowing the conference to attract a large domestic and international audience in-person once again.

“We expect with a nearly sold-out event being moved to October 2022, that IMARC will near double its footprint with over 400 exhibitors,” IMARC managing director Anita Richards said.

Isuzu, Newtrax Technologies, Murray Engineering and Australasian Metals have confirmed their support and participation for IMARC in October 2022, in addition to major sponsors Caterpillar, Toronto Stock Exchange and Sandvik.

“IMARC 2022 will promote sustainable development and increased community confidence in the sector while showcasing Victoria’s resource potential and business support capabilities to global leaders in mining,” Department of Jobs Precincts and Regions head of resources John Krbaleski said.

The IMARC team continues to build content and themes to attract global leaders from across the mining, investment, and METS communities across the value chain.

Leading into October 2022, chief executive officers that were due to speak at the conference at the end of January will take part in a series of virtual interviews and keynote presentations as part of a brand new IMARC Insights series.

“AusIMM is looking forward to reconnecting with our global community of mining at IMARC this October,” AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said.

“The resilience of our industry and our resources professionals will be on show at this year’s event. IMARC will be an opportunity to share knowledge, network with peers, and discuss how we can all continue to drive sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

If already registered for the previous event dates, the tickets will have automatically transferred the existing registration to the new event dates.