IMARC introduces Next Gen for future resources leaders  

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) has created the Next Gen program in collaboration with the Victorian Government and Newcrest Mining.

The program will welcome 80 successful young applications to network, learn and be inspired by leaders in mining, resources, and technology, at Australia’s largest mining event.

With 8,000 people attending IMARC, either in-person or online, the Next Gen program gives participants the opportunity to connect with all aspects of the industry through the conference and the exhibition.

Australia’s resources sector offers thousands of diverse job opportunities, calling on a wide range of skills from data-driven analytics, geosciences, environmental sciences and mechanical engineering.

Successful Next Gen applicants will attend a networking function, to meet and be inspired by a range of diverse professionals.

These applications or nominees could be students, graduates, or young leaders who can nominate themselves or a colleague before January 14 to be in considered.

There will also be 10 seats available on the sponsored Next Gen table at the IMARC Gala Dinner on the final evening of the event.

Developed in partnership with the Victorian Government, the program is committed to promoting STEM across the mining and resources industry by providing access to IMARC.

The conference will be the place to hear from over 250 leaders in the mining industry as they cover exploration, investment, production, optimisation, new technologies and global opportunities.

The event’s 13,000m2 exhibition floor will provide plenty of intrigue and entertainment for those interested in learning about some of Australia’s fastest growing industries.

IMARC was originally scheduled for October 2021, but due to COVID restrictions will now be held at the Melbourne Showgrounds between 31 January and 2 February 2022.