IMARC 2022 wraps up – with 2023 already in the works

This year’s International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) finished in Sydney last Friday, with Beacon Events chief operating officer Anita Richards calling the event “the place to be”.

IMARC 2022 was held in Sydney from November 2–4 and covered topics ranging from the global energy transition to mining transparency.

“A decarbonised global economy depends on [mining], and as a truly global event IMARC is all about bringing together industry, government, and community leaders from all over the world to lead the conversations the world needs for a clean energy future,” Richards said.

In a nod to the overwhelming success of IMARC 2022, the 2023 conference will also be held in Sydney.

“We are proud to be able to continue to facilitate the important conversation about the future of mining right in the heart of Australia’s global city and are already planning for IMARC 2023 in Sydney from 31 October to 2 November,” Richards said.

From skill shortages and supply-chain constraints to the global energy transition and the essential role of mining in a decarbonised world, IMARC 2022 covered range of relevant topics through a sold-out exhibition and keynote speakers.

This year’s conference also had a key focus on the industry’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices via a series of showcase panels discussing the evolution of ESG from a range of different perspectives.

IMARC welcomed over 7800 delegates from more than 110 countries, with 2023 expected to be even bigger.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional New South Wales Paul Toole said the state was pleased to secure IMARC for the second time in 2023.

“I’m pleased to say thanks to the record attendance it is confirmed the New South Wales Government will continue as host partner when IMARC returns to the Harbour City in 2023,” he said.

BESydney chief executive officer Lyn Lewis-Smith also celebrated IMARC’s 2023 return.

“This is great result for Sydney, and is a testament to what can be achieved when industry and government come together in a truly collaborative partnership around a shared goal to build industries of the future,” she said.