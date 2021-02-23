IMARC 2021 to return as outdoor event

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is set to transition to an in-person event at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Victoria after holding an online event in 2020.

It will be the first time that IMARC is held at the Melbourne Showgrounds, allowing organisers to plan for social distancing guidelines.

The Showgrounds will also provide an outdoor space for IMARC, allowing attendees to interact with larger equipment.

“We are very excited by this new space, having already seen some of the equipment our exhibitors will be looking to put in the outdoor exhibition” IMARC managing director Anita Richards said.

IMARC is Australia’s largest annual mining and resources event that brings together mining, investment and technology leaders.

The event is now in its eighth year and sheds light on the resources and mining and support services sectors, providing delegates with networking and learning opportunities.

IMARC was founded by the Victorian Government, Austmine, Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and Mines and Money.

AusIMM chief executive Stephen Durkin said AusIMM had welcomed the in-person return of IMARC.

“Conferences and events are crucial for resources professionals as they grow their careers in the sector, and AusIMM is pleased to be helping lead a return to safe and secure events where professional development is available both online and in person,” he said.

“As one of the world’s most important meeting places for the mining and resources sector we look forward to welcoming the industry back to Melbourne, in person, later this year.”