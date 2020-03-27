Image Resources says operations unaffected by Coronavirus

Image Resources’ is continuing operations of its Boonanarring mineral sands project in Western Australia with minimal impact from the coronavirus pandemic, according to managing director Patrick Mutz.

The high-grade zircon-rich mineral sands project is a part of the company’s North Perth Basin mineral sands project, which is considered to be one of the highest grade sand resources under evaluation.

Image Resources experienced minor delays in February when a scheduled shipment of heavy mineral concentrate to China was delayed due to extended Chinese New Year holidays and sailed instead on March 12.

Mutz said the company is continuing operations at Boonanarring and is on track for the next scheduled shipment to China before the end of April.

The Western Australian government, in line with the Commonwealth government policies, has imposed strict travel and gathering restrictions.

Mutz said his company was adhering to the state and Commonwealth governments’ advice but is continuing normal operations.

“Our employees and contractors have proactively and personally embraced the importance of implementing the wide-ranging measures of modifying their daily work practices to minimise potential contact and spread of the virus,” he said.

He said measures adopted by Image Resources include regular disinfection of common areas, social distancing, and conducting regular checks of workers for flue symptoms.

The company has also implemented work-from-home procedures where practicable.