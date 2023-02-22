Iluka seizes “rare” diversification opportunity

Iluka Resources’ board has approved the $480 million Balranald critical minerals development in New South Wales.

The site is a rutile- and zircon-rich deposit that also contains material quantities of rare earth minerals.

The investment decision represents Iluka’s diversification into rare earths.

“The Balranald development is an important new source of rutile, zircon, synthetic rutile feedstock and rare earth feedstock,” Iluka managing director Tom O’Leary said.

“Iluka’s final investment decision for Balranald further enhances the company’s product offering, underscores the complementary nature of our mineral sands and rare earths businesses, and exhibits the value of our sustained focus on research and development.

“Iluka’s diversification into rare earths is a company defining transformation.”

The project has an average annual production target of 60,000 tonnes per annum (ktpa) rutile, 50ktpa zircon, 50–70ktpa, 4ktpa rare earth concentrate, and 150ktpa sulphate ilmenite.

Production is expected in the first half of 2025, with an initial life of mine of 9.5 years.

Iluka releases results of “an extraordinary year”

The mining company reported record financial results for 2022, underpinned by strong operational and sales performance.

The company reported $1.7 billion in revenue from its mineral sands operations, up 16 per cent from 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was $917 million, up an impressive 45 per cent from the previous year. Net profits after tax were recorded at $589 million, with net cash position of $489 million.

Iluka also recorded an operating cash flow of $711 million, well as delivering $0.20 per share.

The company also reported that its production facilities were at capacity, and that it materially sold out of all of its products.

Serious injury frequency rate dropped 18 per cent from 2021, to 6.1. However, total recordable injury frequency rate slightly increased from the previous year, with musculoskeletal and minor lacerations being the primary injuries.

Iluka reported rehabilitating 574 hectares of land across Australian and US sites. The company also introduced a hybrid solar diesel electricity facility at Jacinth-Ambrosia mine in South Australia.

Additionally, a nine-megawatt solar farm was approved for installation at the Cataby site in Western Australia.