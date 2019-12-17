IGO powers Nova with Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy has started supplying power to Independence Group’s (IGO) Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation in the Fraser Range of Western Australia.

Based upon a power purchase agreement struck up with IGO in October 2018, Zenith has now built its hybrid solar pv-diesel power generation facility and will continue to own and operate it.

The hybrid power station is set to complement the existing Nova diesel power station designed by Zenith.

The solar pv includes new modules, single axis tracking, inverters, communications and control system technology, with the installation’s total generating capacity to 26 megawatts at Nova.

The battery-free system is set to maximise production and combines Zenith’s fuel-efficient diesel power generation facility to provide power without the need for battery stabilisation.

Zenith Energy’s managing director Hamish Moffat said, “Batteries have their place in energy systems, but they are still expensive to deploy for these applications.”

“Our unique, locally developed hybrid system eliminates the need for batteries and represents a major step forward in the capital cost optimisation, operating efficiency an environmental performance of solar pv hybrid energy systems in remote locations.”

IGO chief operating officer Matt Dusci said the company was striving to reduce its carbon footprint.

“The implementation of new technologies with the construction of a hybrid-solar system at Nova will enable IGO to reduce our CO2 equivalent emissions by approximately 6,500 tonnes per annum,” Dusci said.

Zenith will supply power from the solar pv-diesel hybrid system under an initial six-year period, with an option for IGO to extend for a further two years.