IGO, Orion reignite Fraser Range interest

IGO and Orion Minerals have recommenced drilling at their joint venture tenements in the Fraser Range as Legend Mining reported significant nickel-copper discoveries at the nearby Mawson prospect.

Prior drilling at the end of 2019 by IGO tested moving-loop, electromagnetic conductors, anomalous basement geochemical anomalies and magnetic features on intrusive magmatic nickel-copper targets.

With the potential to uncover magmatic massive nickel-copper sulphide deposits, IGO proposed to drill another 2560 metres in six holes, while also extending a strong off-hole conductor for hole 19AFDD1008, which was detected underneath its current end-of-hole depth.

Drilling will resume once work has been completed to upgrade access tracks to the targets, which have soft, dusty terrain that is difficult to support heavy drilling gear without access tracks.

The JV project also includes the Pike, Pike Eye, Hook and Garfish targets, which are 16 kilometres north-east of Legend’s Mawson prospect.

According to Orion managing director and chief executive Errol Smart, Legend’s findings are a strong indication of what can be uncovered in Fraser Range.

“We are looking forward to the re-commencement of field work at the exciting Pike, Pike Eye, Hook and Garfish targets in the Fraser Range, which is once again emerging as front and centre of the focus of exploration attention in Australia thanks to the very exciting new nickel-copper discovery at the Mawson Prospect, which has been confirmed by Legend Mining this week,” he said.

“The widths and grades of mineralisation reported by Legend Mining this week from a prospect located just 16 kilometres broadly along trend from our JV project clearly shows that this belt is still very much ‘alive’ for world-class magmatic nickel-copper sulphide discoveries.”

The JV will also see an extensive air-core drilling program undertaken.

“We are also pleased by the extended plan presented by IGO to use air-core drilling to map the bedrock geology and geochemistry under unconsolidated cover over the large prospective area surrounding the initial intersection of base metal sulphides at Pike,” Smart said.