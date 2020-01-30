IGO exceeds Tropicana, Nova guidances

IGO has finished the first half of the 2020 financial year strongly, exceeding production guidance at its Western Australian nickel and gold mines during the December 2019 quarter.

The company produced 7513 tonnes of nickel at the Nova nickel operations during the December period for a total of 15,236 for the half-financial year, beating the guidance of 13,500–15,000 tonnes.

During the quarter, IGO also welcomed a hybrid-solar power system at Nova. This will reduce the operations’ carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by approximately 6500 tonnes a year.

At the Tropicana gold mine, IGO produced 133,932 ounces of gold to reach its half-year production of 257,252 ounces.

While this brought Tropicana above its 225,000 to 250,000 guidance, IGO managing director and chief executive Peter Bradford said the company anticipated a drop below the mid-point in the second half of the financial year.

“Production at Nova and Tropicana beat guidance in the first half of the 2020 financial year, reflecting the quality of both operations and the dedication of the teams,” Bradford said.

“Tropicana production is expected to be below the mid-point of guidance as a result of lower grades scheduled in the second half.”

IGO noted that the Australian bushfires had “very limited” impact on Nova operations, with many of its workers among the fire fighting volunteers on the front line.

The company has provided accommodation and food for the Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) air crews, while other Nova workers supplied refuelling and on-ground support at the Nova Aerodrome.