IGO, Encounter to begin Yeneena on ground exploration

Encounter Resources has commenced on ground exploration activity at its Yeneena copper-cobalt joint venture (JV) project with IGO in Western Australia.

The program includes soil and electromagnetic surveys to respectively cover targets and refine conductors that were identified last year.

This will pave the way to aircore and diamond/reverse circulation drill programs planned for this second half of this year.

IGO can sole fund $15 million in exploration expenditure over seven years to earn a 70 per cent interest in the Yeneena project.

The JV partners also secured a co-funded drilling grant of up to $150,000 from the Western Australian Government.

The grant will contribute towards testing the Windsor and vines targets at Yeneena.

“We are delighted exploration is back under way in the Paterson province of WA under the earn-in agreement completed with IGO in March 2020,” Encounter managing director Will Robinson said.

“The successful deployment of a number of modern exploration methodologies in 2019 has generated a suite of new targets at Yeneena.

“We look forward to now building on this targeting work and drill testing a number of these large-scale copper-cobalt prospects in the second half of 2020.”

The Yeneena project comprises a land position covering over 1400 square kilometres, targeting copper-cobalt mineralisation.