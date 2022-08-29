I4 Mining is helping miners get started with IIoT and Industry 4.0 technology

I4 Mining recently launched a series of ‘Insight Hubs’ covering mine-to-market data consolidation, ESG, safety and maintenance to assist miners to better understand what can be effectively achieved with the adoption of next generation IIoT (industrial internet of things) and Industry 4.0 technology.

Featuring interactive diagrams, eBooks, articles and commentary on best practice, the Insight Hubs are free to access and contain use cases and unique insights not found elsewhere.

“We speak to many people at events … that know they should be doing something with this technology, but they don’t know where or how to get started with it both practically and cost-effectively,” I4 Mining lead and Rayven chief sales officer Phillip McBride said.

“There are lots of ‘point and shoot’ solutions on the market that can achieve specific goals and seem like easy answers, but the problem with them is that you’re adding new data silos and worsening the data consolidation problems that you need to solve to succeed with business-critical ESG, safety and production goals.

“What’s truly needed is best said by one of our customers: ‘Come in at a level that immediately helps, then develop up with us, adding more systems and use cases to compound gains’.

“These Insight Hubs contain plenty of information that helps miners understand why the holistic view is critical, how to develop it, plus where to get started with the technology.”

While unveiling the Insight Hubs, Rayven CEO Jared Oken also announced the recently updated Factory One solutions suite – IIoT and Industry 4.0 technology designed for manufacturers – has a version that’s been modified to serve the mining sector.

“A lot of the problems the mining and metals industry face when processing product and ore are the same as in the broader manufacturing sector,” Oken said.

“Uptime, utilisation, OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) and other key metrics all directly impact the bottom-line and we’re delighted to give the mining sector new tools to help improve their all-round performance, especially with ESG and yield.”

I4 Mining is a specialist suite of digital mining solutions built on Dynamix, a real-time data, AI and IoT solution delivery platform.

Dynamix is created by world-leading Industry 4.0 specialists, Rayven, and is dedicated to helping the mining sector achieve its key strategic objectives.

Dynamix can integrate with any data source, including live feeds from machinery and deployed IoT devices, to create a real-time single source of truth that is then leveraged by IIoT and Industry 4.0 solutions built upon it to provide real-time dashboard, predictive insights and business logic plus automation abilities.

To find out more, visit: www.i4mining.com.