Hyundai awarded Dubbo Project design contract

Australian Strategic Materials (ASM) has awarded South Korean-based Hyundai Engineering the contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction definition work (EPCD) for the Dubbo Project in New South Wales.

Completion of the EPCD will allow Hyundai to produce an open book cost estimate for the Project, which includes a large in-ground polymetallic resource of rare earths, zirconium, niobium, hafnium, tantalum and yttrium.

ASM managing director David Woodall said ASM was delighted to have one of the world’s leading EPC firms, Hyundai, seeking to partner with it.

“With this signing, ASM moves one step closer to developing our Dubbo Project and progressing our vision for a vertically integrated strategic materials business,” he said.

The contract price for the EPCD is $46.7 million and is fixed for three months, with ASM making payments based on the delivery of milestones.

The Project represents an alternative, sustainable and secure source of these metals, critical for a diverse range of advanced and clean technologies.

ASM’s metals business is founded on an innovative metallisation process that converts oxides into high-purity metals, alloys, and powders using less energy than conventional methods.

A pilot plant in South Korea demonstrated the commercial scalability of the process and successfully produced a range of high-purity metals and alloys, including titanium, neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and zirconium.

Following this success, ASM’s first metallisation plant was opened in South Korea to initially supply a range of critical metals, including rare earth metals and alloys, zirconium, and titanium.