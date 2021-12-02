Hydro Tasmania to power King Island

Hydro Tasmania will receive $2 million in funding from the Tasmanian Government to assist with the cost of upgrading the existing public power line infrastructure on King Island to support the operation of the Dolphin tungsten mine.

Hydro Tasmania will be using a mix of local contractors and specialist contractors to deliver the upgrade work for the tungsten operation.

“The Tasmanian Liberal Government supports and promotes investment in our regional areas, and there is a significant economic growth opportunity in this project for King Island and the state as a whole,” Minister for State Growth Roger Jaensch said.

“The creation of up to 90 full-time equivalent jobs during construction, and about 65 ongoing full-time equivalent jobs would be particularly welcome on King Island.”

The infrastructure upgrades will have indirect benefits to the King Island community through improving the distribution system performance.

The Dolphin mine, which has been closed since the early 1990s, is host to one of the highest-grade tungsten deposits of significant size in the western world.

This announcement follows the Group 6 Metals (G6M) $49 million contract for the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of a processing plant and associated facilities on the island.

The G6M contract facilities are set to commence in the first quarter of 2023.

The Dolphin mine redevelopment will initially focus on producing a high grade of tungsten concentrate, with plans well advanced to value-add the product for supply into the upstream tungsten industry.

“This announcement follows other recent good news in the mining sector including New Century Resources taking on an option agreement to acquire the iconic Mt Lyell mine and booming mineral exports of more than $2.6 billion in the year to August,” Minister for Resources Guy Barnett said.