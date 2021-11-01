How IPD’s 1kV products enhanced an underground mining project

PowerTek Australia uses AuCom EMX4i 1 kilovolt (kV) soft starters and ABB 1kV switchgear at an underground mining project.

IPD recently supplied a range of 1kV products to PowerTek Australia, who used these components to design and manufacture a fully functional supply system for two 720 kilowatt (kW) secondary fans.

These fans will be used to supply air to the lower areas of a Tasmanian mine site, utilising their existing riser system and housing an 11kV/1kV 3000kVA substation.

The supply system was manufactured using three EMX4i 1kV soft starters, two location isolation panels and an ABB 1kV switchgear.

The EMX4i soft starters were released in early 2021, and provide enhanced productivity for the operation and precise starting and stopping functions.

The soft starters also assist the operation with minimising energy cost and improves operational effectiveness by delivering meaningful data to both the operator and plant automation systems.

The ABB 1kV switchgear provides suitable protection for the system, with exceptional reliability and performance housed in a space-saving design.

PowerTek Australia believes ABB are the market leaders in the 1kV area, providing the best range of products and solutions in the market, while AuCom soft starters are a great solution.

With the soft starters being manufactured in New Zealand, they provide access to a better back up service and lead time in comparison to other suppliers in the market.

PowerTek Australia indicated that they would use ABB and AuCom products on their next project, due to the high quality products, competitive prices, and good local services.

