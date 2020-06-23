Horizon Minerals to transition to gold producer at Boorara

Horizon Minerals is on track to produce first gold at the Boorara mine in Western Australia next month, with mining and ore haulage progressing ahead of schedule.

A total of 232,000 bank cubic metres has been moved, 22 per cent above plan with the proportion of free dig material contained in both the Regal East and Regal West pits exceeding expectations.

Mining of both Regal east and west pits will enable cycling of mining production and drill and blast activities.

Around 42,000 tonnes of oxide and transitional ore have been mined at a fully diluted grade of 1.4 grams per tonne of gold.

The company will commence first ore treatment campaign on July 13, following the start of ore haulage from the Boorara mine to Lakewood Mill.

It expects to treat around 25,000 tonnes of ore over a two-week period from the Regal East pit.

Horizon also intends to commence mining of the Crown Jewel pit in the September quarter, making this an alternative dig location to the Regal pits.

The company expects to receive first revenue from its gold production next month, with the campaign continuing through to January next year.

Its gold production guidance for the Boorara mine ranges from 8500 to 9000 ounces at an average 91.5 per cent metallurgical gold recovery.

Horizon awarded an open pit mining and haulage contract to Hampton Transport Services earlier this year.

The Boorara mine is 10 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie-Bounder in the goldfields of Western Australia.