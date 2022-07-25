Honeymoon works ramped up to meet December deadline

Boss Energy has ramped up key construction and development work at its Honeymoon Uranium Project in South Australia.

Since making the final investment decision on Honeymoon last month, Boss has taken significant steps towards ensuring that production starts in the December quarter of 2023.

This will enable the company to maximise the immense opportunity presented by the forecast supply-demand imbalance in the global uranium market.

This development activity includes ordering key equipment, advancing the detailed engineering and undertaking the initial wellfield works and camp refurbishment. These early activities are being carried out in line with the completed Front End Engineering Design study announced March 31, 2022.

The current construction activity involves three start-up wellfields. Specialised SMP contractors have mobilised to the Honeymoon site for the piping and electrical works, with wellfield drilling to commence in mid-August, 2022.

A building contractor has mobilised to commence with the refurbishment and upgrade of the mine camp and administration areas. High speed data services have been connected and site access road upgrades are scheduled to kick off late August, 2022.

Detailed engineering is progressing well and anticipated to complete in Q4 2022, as supported by EPCM and specialist consultants.