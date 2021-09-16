Honeymoon not over as Boss eyes uranium production

Boss Energy has welcomed Process E&I to the mothballed Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract.

The EPC contract covers electrical, instrumentation and control systems as Process E&I has global experience in the field providing owners’ team integration, data management and document control.

Honeymoon was mothballed in 2013 before being acquired by Boss Energy (formerly Boss Resources) in 2015, with highly successful feasibility studies since completed.

Boss is now ahead of schedule with a front-end engineering and design (FEED) process after all permissions were granted to mine and process the 16,000-tonne resource.

The FEED process has allowed several key personnel to come on board at Boss and chief executive officer Duncan Craib said a final investment decision was imminent.

“We are making project preparations on several fronts to ensure we can capitalise on the rapidly turning uranium market at the moment of our choosing,” Craib said.

“We are already the most advanced of all the non-producing Australian uranium projects, with a production plant and key infrastructure in place.

“By making these preparations now, we are ensuring Boss is on track to be Australia’s next uranium producer.”

In March, Honeymoon’s production forecasts were lifted by a new process involving ion exchange (IX) columns to increase the site’s capacity to 2.46 million pounds (1088 tonnes) per annum.

Craib said of the March feasibility study that Honeymoon was progressing in line with a growing demand for uranium.

“The latest engineering studies continue to improve the positive outlook our team has for the Honeymoon project,” Craib said in March.

“As we move to the finalisation and announcement of the EFS, we are growing even more confident in the economic and technical strength of Honeymoon, with the added benefit of an improving uranium market.”

Craib’s forecast has now been fulfilled as the price of uranium has reached multi-year records in September.