Honeymoon gets nod for uranium restart

The South Australian Department for Energy and Mining has approved Boss Energy’s updated Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) at its Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia.

Approval of the updated PEPR is the key regulatory document required under the Mining Act 1971 for the restart of production at Honeymoon.

Boss has been working closely with state regulators over the past 12 months to update the program following the release of the enhanced feasibility study into the project.

Key project improvements that are now incorporated into regulatory approvals under the Mining Act 1971 include:

Maximum allowable production capacity of 3,300,000 pounds U30g per annum

Expanded mining footprint for extension to the 11-year mine life

Processing plant upgrades involving replacing solvent extraction with ion exchange processing

New uranium calciner producing a more refined and higher value final product of U3Osg.

Boss managing director Duncan Craib said Boss was well on the path to becoming Australia’s next uranium producer.

“We are making rapid progress on site, we are fully-funded through to production, and the outlook for uranium demand is extremely strong as the world prepares to meet its energy needs and carbon emission targets at the same time,” he said.