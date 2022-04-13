Hitachi added to list of ThoroughTec simulators

Hitachi Construction Machinery has partnered with ThoroughTec Simulation to provide its equipment operators with access to world-class training simulators.

ThoroughTec will gather technical information and expertise from specialists in operations and engineering to improve the design, development and testing of Hitachi equipment simulators.

ThoroughTec vice president for corporate development David Cooke said it was a real advantage to both companies.

“We are honoured to support Hitachi Construction Machinery’s commitment to operator safety and performance via our unique range of training solutions,” he said.

With more than two decades of experience in simulation under its belt, ThoroughTec has deployed more than 500 units to global mining customers.

ThoroughTec is the world’s only ISO9001 simulator supplier in the mining industry, allowing it to attract a range of renowned customers.

The technology company has previously supplied mining equipment simulators to major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Liebherr, Caterpillar and Sandvik.

In December 2021, ThoroughTec supplied two advanced simulators for a leading Victoria TAFE for students to experience the operation of Sandvik drilling rigs.

The CYBERMINE simulators are programmed to display the use of Sandvik’s DS421-C cable bolting machine and Sandvik’s DD420 two-boom hydraulic drill rig.

They were designed and delivered by ThoroughTec Simulation and will enhance the Holmesglen TAFE’s training in mining and tunnelling.

Hitachi Construction Machinery engages in the development, manufacturing, sales and service operations around the world for hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, road construction machines and mining machinery.

Hitachi Construction Machinery is strengthening its focus on value chain businesses other than new machinery sales, such as parts and services, rentals, used equipment, and parts recycling, and is utilising digital technologies to provide deeper solutions at all points of contact with customers.