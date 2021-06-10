Coates aims higher with rebrand

Coates has dropped ‘Hire’ from its brand name to emphasise its end-to-end equipment, engineering, training and technology solutions capabilities.

The new brand and logo were unveiled in Townsville at this year’s opening NRL State of Origin game.

Coates chief executive officer Murray Vitlich said the company wanted to move forward, rather than stay in the past.

“Since 1885, Coates has helped shape and support Australian industry, and we’ve been known as Australia’s leading equipment hire business,” Vitlich said.

“We’re proud of our hire heritage, but we’re also a company of problem-solvers with an experienced team of engineers, installation experts, shutdown managers and trainers, equipped to take on any challenge.”

The company has five new business divisions beneath the Coates masthead – Equipment Hire, Engineering Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Training, and Technology.

The new tagline, ‘Equipped for anything’, has attempted to convey Coates’ turnkey solutions to its customers, Australia-wide.

“Our new tagline, ‘Equipped for anything’, signals to our customers that we have the expertise to find a solution to any problem, whether planned or unexpected,” Vitlich said.

“From equipment hire and temporary works engineering to industrial shutdowns and training, our customers can trust Coates to provide equipment and expertise, whenever and wherever they need it.”

The partnership with the NRL’s State of Origin was representative of the company’s growth, according to Vitlich, who said it was the perfect launch platform.

“The sport has grown and so have we, so we couldn’t think of a better way to unveil the next stage of our company’s history than teaming up with the NRL to kick off our new brand in front of millions of viewers across the country,” Vitlich said.

Coates will parade its orange-clad ‘Coates Orange Army’ at the second game in Brisbane, who were chosen in a nationwide competition run across more than 150 Coates branches.