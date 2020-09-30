Highfield to buy Komatsu miner bolter

Highfield Resources is set to purchase a Joy miner bolter from Komatsu to develop underground access declines at the Muga potash project in Spain.

Komatsu will deliver and assemble the Joy miner bolter so it is ready to excavate and construct decline portals at Muga as site preparation activities are now complete.

With the Joy bolter, Highfield will access the Muga deposit via twin parallel declines from the surface over a length of 2.6 kilometres to a depth of 350 metres.

Highfield will build the underground mine access using the miner bolter and two leased roadheaders, with the two different types of excavation equipment providing flexibility and reducing decline construction risk.

Following decline activities, the bolter will be used to develop the main underground infrastructure galleries.

“The signing of this supply contract with Komatsu is a significant milestone and continues to show the progress and commitment of the company to the development of Muga,” Highfield chief executive Ignacio Salazar said.

“The strategy to use both the Joy miner bolter and leased roadheaders is more robust as it provides operational and financial flexibility to the company.”

The Muga project has been explored for potash minerals since the 1980s, and once operational will produce 500,000 tonnes of potash a year over more than 18 years of mine life.

The mine will be located in the Aragón region while the treatment plant will be based in Navarre.