Copper production costs mean lower profits for OZ

Increasing production costs have hit the bottom line of another Australian miner, with OZ Minerals recording a 38.4 per cent drop in net profit for the year ended December 31 2022.

The company reported a net profit of $207.3 million in 2022, down from $540.7 million reported in 2021.

Falling commodity prices were a major contributor to the slump in profits for OZ Minerals – as was the case for as major miners BHP and Rio Tinto.

COVID-related absenteeism and supply-chain disruptions also affected operations at OZ Minerals, as did conveyor belt problems at the Carrapateena mine in South Australia.

OZ’s year was also dominated by BHP’s $9.6 billion takeover of the company that was finalised in November 2022 after a months-long process.

“BHP’s interest in our company is testament to our quality, long-life assets in quality jurisdictions and, importantly, the agile culture of innovation, collaboration and inclusion we are creating,” OZ Minerals chairman Rebecca McGrath and managing director and chief executive officer Andrew Cole said in a joint statement.

“It is recognition that we produce minerals that are in strong demand for the electrification era.

“While production and cost guidance were revised mid-year, following a slower first half due to the impacts of COVID-19 absenteeism, supply chain disruption and inflationary pressure, we were able to draw on our cultural and organisational foundations to recalibrate our performance, delivering a strong final quarter and creating momentum into 2023.”

Unfortunately, OZ Minerals’ total injury frequency rate (TRIFR) increased to 6.99 in 2022, compared to 4.40 in 2021.

“This is attributed to a number of factors, including workforce turnover, challenging underground operating conditions and ramp-up in both greenfield and brownfield execution activities,” McGrath and Cole said.

“It has been a privilege to be on the OZ Minerals journey with you over the years. The support of all our stakeholders has helped us create a modern mining company where culture is key to delivering operational performance and growth, while creating value for all our stakeholders.”