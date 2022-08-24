High product income lifts Iluka receipts

Western Australian-based Iluka Resources has enjoyed 30 per cent lift in revenue for the half-year to June, with EBITDA increasing by a healthy 69 per cent.

The company is the largest producer of zircon and titanium dioxide-derived rutile and synthetic rutile globally, and the results reflected higher prices across all of Iluka’s products.

Mineral sands revenue during the period reached $954.9 million, up from the $735.6m in the first half of 2021.

Iluka managing director Tom O’Leary said the company delivered strong outcomes in the first half, both in terms of financial performance and progress on strategic priorities.

“In a macroeconomic environment characterised by inflation and uncertainty, we increased margins and strengthened our balance sheet,” he said.

“This was the result of strong demand for Iluka’s products, industry supply constraints and resultant pricing traction.

“At the same time, we passed a key milestone in our FID for Australia’s first fully integrated rare earths refinery at Eneabba in WA.

“This confirmed a long planned, substantial diversification for Iluka, funded via a risk sharing partnership with the Australian Government.

“Eneabba positions the company at the forefront of the global shift to electrification and a low carbon economy.”

Iluka also completed the demerger of Sierra Rutile, which enables the business to focus on delivering its rare earths diversification and broader mineral sands project pipeline in Australia.

“Supply-side dynamics remained the dominant feature of mineral sands markets,” O’Leary said.

“For both zircon and high grade titanium feedstocks, scarcity has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and challenges in South Africa, with little by way of new production coming online. Global inventories of these products are low.

“In these circumstances, customers are prioritising security of supply; and Iluka is well placed.

“ Our Australian operations are configured at maximum settings and sales over the second half are likely to continue to be constrained by production. Furthermore, the second half will see first production from the restart of Synthetic Rutile Kiln 1 at Capel in WA.”

Other approaching development milestones include the commencement of ground works for the Eneabba rare earths refinery; the completion of the definitive feasibility study for the Balranald project in NSW; and the completion of preliminary feasibility studies for the Wimmera (Victoria) and Atacama (South Australia) projects.