High-grade kaolin a priority for Australia

The Australian Government has given major project status to FYI Resources’ High-Purity Alumina project, which includes the Cadoux kaolin project in Western Australia.

Cadoux forms part of the company’s $269 million High-Purity Alumina project, which includes the mine and processing plant.

The High-Purity Alumina project has now been given major project status and was chosen in line with the government’s Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing National Manufacturing Priority Road Map.

With a 25-year mine life, the 3.2 million tonne kaolin resource should support high demand for high-purity alumina in Australia.

Receiving Major Project status from the government gives extra support, coordination and information services direct from the Major Projects Facilitation Agency, allowing for accelerated development.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said the project would support 200 construction jobs and 140 ongoing jobs over its 25 years.

“The project will use an innovative process for producing the high-purity alumina which is expected to have a lower environmental footprint than the traditional production,” Porter said.

“Not only will it improve global supplies of alumina, with forecast export revenue of $6.8 billion, but the project will also provide a raft of economic and job benefits for regional communities in Western Australia.”

With the first three years of grade control complete, Cadoux’s definitive feasibility study touted the project as a world-class source of alumina.

Construction of the site is expected to be complete in 2021, with commissioning to take place over the next two years.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said Cadoux could cater to global demands for alumina products, including ceramics, spark plugs, sandpaper grits and much more.

“The project will process up to 198,000 tonnes of high-purity alumina within the initial 25-year project timeframe, with an annual production capacity of 8,000 tonnes per annum, and will supply directly to China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, and North America,” Pitt said.

“In addition, it supports Australia’s policy to have more down-stream processing capabilities developed locally.”

Also added to the Major Project status list was Reward Minerals’ $450 million Lake Disappointment brine and sulphate project in northern Western Australia.

The 400,000 tonne per year facility will support 230 construction jobs and 200 ongoing, according to Porter.

“The Lake Disappointment project will strengthen the security of Australia’s agriculture sector and support the Government’s Ag2030 agenda to boost Australia’s agricultural production to $100 billion a year by 2030,” Porter said.