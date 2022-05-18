High grade gold strike at Tandarra Project

Gold grades of up to 831 grams per tonne have been discovered at the Lawry Prospect within the Tandarra Gold Project situated along the Whitelaw Gold Corridor, considered to be a major structural control of gold mineralisation north of Bendigo.

Jointly owned by Catalyst Metals (51 per cent) and Navarre Minerals (49 per cent), the geological feature lies on the Reynolds trend, a lightly explored structure located about 250m east of the main Tomorrow trend, the most advanced prospect at Tandarra.

Technical director Bruce Kay said recent diamond drilling results at Lawry prospect have also shown that the Reynolds trend is well mineralised, justifying an infill drilling program next field season.

“The extremely high grade gold intersection at shallow depth on the Lawry prospect means that there are now three parallel zones of gold mineralisation with high grades at the Tandarra Gold Project,” he said.

“This gold distribution is similar to that mined at the historic Bendigo Goldfield which produced 22 million ounces of gold”.

In Victoria, Catalyst manages the entire Whitelaw Gold Belt and has interests in 13 exploration licences and two retention licences which extend for 75 kilometres along the Whitelaw and Tandarra faults north of Bendigo, and in other areas north of the Fosterville and Inglewood gold fields.