Heritage approval gives Pursuit green light

Pursuit Minerals has been cleared to commence drilling of its Warrior Project at the Phil’s Hill prospect in Western Australia after meeting its Aboriginal Cultural Heritage requirements.

The company expects the Western Australian Government to approve its program of work application at the end of this month.

In a statement, Pursuit said it had received positive sampling results which confirmed the presence of platinum group elements (PGEs), nickel, copper and gold across various tenements at the Warrior Project

“The Company has received results for the 123 soil and 29 rock samples collected over the Warrior Project,” Pursuit stated.

“The Project has direct access to major highway, rail, power and port infrastructure in one of the world’s most attractive mining jurisdictions – Western Australia.”

Pursuit managing director Mark Freeman said the company will conduct survey work later this month.

“Regional sampling assays indicate the Bindi-Bindi tenement is prospective and return assays within regional Calingiri East and northern extent of Phil’s Hill continue to be very encouraging,” he said.

“Of particular interest is very anomalous nickel-chrome to the north of Phil’s Hill.

“As we complete each stage of exploration at Phil’s Hill, the targets look more compelling with the prospect extending over 1600m in strike length.

“Our objective is to commence drilling targets in early to mid-July subject to government approvals.

“The results from our regional programs will also be followed up and start to contribute to a pipeline of drillable prospects.”

Pursuit stated the refurbishment of the contracted drill rig by Mt Magnet Drilling has been completed and will be mobilised to site prior to month’s end.

Pursuit listed on the ASX in August 2017 following the acquisition of a portfolio of projects from Teck Australia, which remains the company’s largest shareholder.