Hemi gold resource continues to grow

De Grey’s Hemi resource is now Australia’s largest undeveloped open pit gold deposit, the miner has claimed.

Hemi is located within the company’s 1500 square kilometre Mallina Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

De Grey technical director, Andy Beckwith, said Hemi continues to grow, with reverse circulation and diamond drilling over the past 12 months delivering on three key aspects:

Extending the open pit mining potential, particularly Diucon and Eagle

Infill drilling to convert inferred to indicated resources to about 370 metres in depth.

Geotechnical and metallurgy drilling to enable the pre-feasibility economic study to advance.

“The upgrade to 5.8 million ounces of indicated resources from the total of 8.5 million ounces since Hemi’s discovery in early 2020 now provides an increased baseline for the on-going PFS,” Beckwith said.

Further resource upside is expected as drilling continues to show extensions at depth that have not been included in the resource update due to the April cut-off date.

The exploration focus over the next 12 months and beyond will now pivot back to resource growth through along strike and down dip extensions at Hemi and the high priority untested targets within the Greater Hemi region and large regional tenement package.

De Grey managing director, Glenn Jardine, said the resource update at Hemi provides an improved platform for the upcoming PFS and resultant reserve and production target.

“The PFS, targeted for completion in the September Quarter 2022, aims to increase overall gold production, mine life and annual gold production rate relative to the October 2021 Scoping Study of 4.3 million ounces over 10 years.

“Project studies, including metallurgy, geotechnical, mining, environmental, infrastructure and hydrogeology have continued in parallel with the resource extension and definition drilling. These studies will be incorporated into the PFS.”