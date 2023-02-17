Heartbreak at the death of Dugald miners

People throughout Queensland have expressed their devastation as the search for two missing miners has ended in the worst possible outcome.

Dylan Langridge, 33, and Trevor Davis, 36, went missing in the Dugald River mine on Wednesday when their light vehicle fell into a 15m void when they were roughly 125m below the surface.

A third man involved in the incident was rescued after experiencing non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite a tireless effort from rescue teams, Langridge and Davis were found deceased yesterday.

The blow has rocked the small mining community in Dugald River in northern Queensland.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that the two men trapped in the Dugald River mine, Dylan Langridge and Trevor Davis, have been found deceased,” Queensland and Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said in a tweet.

“My heart goes out to their friends, families and fellow miners impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

Dugald River mine, one of the world’s largest zinc mines, is owned by MMG. Perenti is the parent company of the miners’ employer, Barminco.

Langridge joined Barminco in March 2020 as a truck operator before joining the crew at Dugald River later that year, taking up the role of charge-up operator in 2021.

Davis joined Barminco in August 2020 as a shotcrete operator before transferring to Dugald River as a charge-up operator in November 2021.

Queenslanders have worn their hearts on their sleeves in mourning the two men.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Trevor Davis and Dylan Langridge who died in the Dugald River mine incident,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“I know Queenslanders will join me in expressing our shock and sadness.”

Queensland senator Nita Green acknowledged the people who have been left behind.

“I can’t help but this about their families – who are tonight facing the impossible task of making sense of this loss,” she said.

Mark Norwell, chief executive officer of Perenti, expressed his sadness over the news.

“This is a devastating outcome and I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan, both of whom should have come home safely from work yesterday,” he said in a statement.

Norwell also shed some light on the nature of the accident.

“Yesterday morning, at approximately 125m below the surface, an incident occurred resulting in three Barminco employees, one in a drill rig and two in a light vehicle, falling approximately 15m into a void within a previously backfilled stope,” he said.

“The drill rig operator was rescued and received medical treatment for minor injuries. Tragically, through the rescue effort it has been confirmed that the two other Barminco employees, Trevor Davis and Dylan Langridge, were fatally injured.”

Queensland Minister for Resources Scott Stewart has called for action.

“Families should be able to expect that when their loved ones depart for work that they return safely,” he said.

“Investigators from Resources Safety and Health Queensland are already on sight. I expect a thorough investigation into how this happened.”

Perenti expressed its willingness to comply.

“In collaboration with MMG and the relevant authorities in Queensland, we will work to understand the circumstances behind this tragic incident and what additional measures need to be put in place to prevent this type of incident happening again,” Norwell said.

“Our primary focus is that of support for the families and colleagues of Trevor and Dylan and in parallel completing a comprehensive investigation.”