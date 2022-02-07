Have your say on Queensland resources industry

Time is running out for Queenslanders to have their say on the State Government’s 30-year-plan to drive jobs and prosperity in a sustainable resources industry.

The draft Queensland Resources Industry Development plan was the result of state-wide industry and community engagement beginning early 2021 and was released for consultation by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in November.

The three-month consultation period ends on February 11 and includes a series of physical and online forums in regional and metropolitan centres.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the government was focused on securing a long-term future for Queensland’s resources industry.

“Our draft plan aims to bolster our existing strengths in exploration, gas and mining, which our regional communities rely on,” he said.

“However, we also need to ensure the resources sector can adapt to a changing global market by capitalising on growing demand for Queensland’s new economy minerals and strengthening the industry’s environmental, social and governance credentials.”

Stewart said he was encouraged by community and industry feedback to date on the draft Queensland Resources Industry Development Plan.

“Over the past few months, my department and I have spoken to communities, resources companies, workers, local councils and businesses to help shape a plan that will take the industry on a viable path forward,” he said.

“The resources industry has been the backbone of Queensland’s economy for over a century, and we want that to continue for many years to come.

“I thank everyone for taking the time to submit their feedback with more than 100 pieces of feedback on the draft plan to date.

“By working together, we will create a stronger, more prosperous sector that benefits all of us.”

The final plan is set to be released in mid-2022.

For more information on the plan or to find out how to make a submission, visit resources.qld.gov.au/home/qridp.