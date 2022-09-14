Haul road dust control for iron ore mines

The Pilbara is located in the north of the state, bordered by the Indian Ocean to the west and extending across the Great Sandy Desert to the Northern Territory border in the east.

Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) is an integrated system of four processing hubs and five mines, connected by more than 1000 kilometres of rail infrastructure and port facilities in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia.

Global Road Technology’s (GRT) client is one of the world’s largest mining companies and an Australian-based resource company, involved in the production of iron, steel, copper, silver, aluminium, oil, and gas.

The client is focused on offering a range of resources, which provides copper for renewable energy; nickel for electric vehicles; potash for sustainable farming, and iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. Their segments include copper, iron ore, and coal. Their copper segment is engaged in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Major concerns of the client with haul road dust suppression

● The reduction in visibility on haul roads caused by vehicle generated dust, preventing clear communication between drivers and increased risk of collision.

● The respiratory and environmental impact of uncontrolled dust.

● Regulatory compliance.

GRT’s solution

GRT’s dust suppression system GRT: Haul-Loc along with the innovative GRT SMART Dosing unit has been in operation since 2020. This system relies on the automated dosing of a measured amount of the safe, environmentally friendly, polymer GRT: Haul-Loc into the water trucks used for dust suppression on the haul roads.

GRT’s dust suppression system enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of the watering program and also improved the dust suppression outcomes considerably.

