Hastings takes one step closer to Yangibana plant

Hastings Technology Metals has received permission from DevelopmentWA to undertake feasibility studies on a hydrometallurgical plant for its advancing Yangibana rare earths project in Western Australia’s Gascoyne region.

The studies and eventual plant would be constructed on Lot 600 at the Ashburton North Strategic Industrial Area (ANSIA), with conversations underway for a lease of up to 30 years.

Hastings executive chairman Charles Lew said this development was key to the project’s success.

“Early works activity is gathering momentum at Hastings across a number of fronts as we move into readying Yangibana for plant construction to commence,” Lew said.

“The acceleration in decarbonisation globally in the past 12 months has placed an increasing impetus on the Yangibana project to play a vital part in the transition to a cleaner energy mix, a message we are hearing loud and clear from our offtake partners in Europe and Asia.”

The approval came in conjunction with a commendation from Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan on the importance of Yangibana.

The commendation acknowledged Yangibana’s contribution to the State’s Future battery Industry Strategy as it looks to extract more than 20 million tonnes of rare earths oxide.

“In addition, I want to recognise the constructive approach that Hastings is taking to enable the Western Australian Government to better understand the challenges that are involved with this project,” McGowan said in a letter.

Lew said McGowan’s and the State Government’s recognition was well received at Hastings.

“I would like to personally thank Premier McGowan and the Government of Western Australia for their support of Hastings and our ambition to contribute towards the State’s Future battery Industry Strategy,” Lew said.

“I am incredibly proud of the Hastings team’s commitment and dedication to the challenge of building Australia’s next rare earths operation.”

Hastings began site works at Yangibana in late August, with personnel and equipment mobilised to site.

The works will include access roads connecting the site to public roads, a 2000-metre-long airstrip capable of accommodating aircraft up to 50-seat capacity, and a 300-bed accommodation village.