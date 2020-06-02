Hastings Deering to offer 40 apprenticeship positions

Hastings Deering is set to open applications for its 2021 apprenticeship program to fill 40 new positions across Queensland and the Northern Territory.

They include apprenticeships for diesel fitters across nine Hastings Deering workshops in Brisbane, Toowoomba, Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Mt Isa, Darwin and Alice Springs.

The program will offer training opportunity for boilermakers and mechanical fitters in Mackay, auto electricians in Brisbane, Darwin, Mackay and Rockhampton and engine reconditioners in Rockhampton.

The applications will open from June 8 to July 5.

Hastings Deering’s general manager for people and external affairs, Vincent Cosgrove, said the company was keen to increase applications from regional areas with a clear focus on improving flexibility and inclusion within its workforce.

“Our tagline, ‘Unearth Your Potential’ speaks to our diverse audience of all ages and is a reminder that a career at Hastings Deering is multi-dimensional,” Cosgrove said.

“Of our 2020 intake, 49 per cent were mature age (21 or over), so we want to encourage all applicants that you are never too old to start a new career.

“It also included 13 per cent female and 7 per cent indigenous apprentices. We are on the hunt to find those people passionate about reaching their potential and driven to be a part of a business with a people focus and diverse opportunities.”

Cosgrove said while 2021 intake offered fewer places than in previous years, this was not due to the COVID-19, but just the usual “ebb and flow” of business.

“We are committed to replenishing the talent pipeline and creating a diverse workforce,” he said. “We do not want applicants to feel under the pump that these positions are coveted, but it is important to put your best into your application right from the start.

“Applicants should be sure to share what life experiences they have and if they are a school leaver include their extra-curricular activities, whether that is sports or helping out a local charity.

“… talk to us about your skills: holding down a part time job while at school shows you can multi-task and even being in a charity fun run shows community spirit…”

Apprenticeships are for four years with the ability to complete earlier. All apprentices will receive a nationally recognised qualification.