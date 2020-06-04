Hastings Deering reconciliation action plan focusses on partnerships

Cat dealer Hastings Deering has completed its first reconciliation action plan (RAP), outlining the company’s strategy to contribute to the nationwide goal of reconciliation.

The action plan, titled Reflect RAP focusses on supporting reconciliation activities through local partnerships with customers, vendors and local community groups.

The company works in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and non-Indigenous organisations that embody values to achieve benefits in areas including arts and culture, job creation, environment, and social and community development.

Hastings Deering senior marketing advisor and culture group lead Chris Symons said embarking on this journey during National Reconciliation Week was an important milestone for the company.

“This has been a 12-month project for the culture team and RAP working group and underpins our strong commitment to building an inclusive workforce and community,” Symons said.

Karen Mundine, chief executive officer Reconciliation Australia, said that RAPs provide organisations with a blueprint to contribute toward the five dimensions of reconciliation: race relations; equality and equity, institutional integrity; unity; and historical acceptance.

Reconciliation Australia is the lead body for reconciliation in the nation, an independent not-for-profit organisation that promotes and facilitates reconciliation by building relationships, respect and trust between the wider Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“It is critical to not only uphold all five dimensions of reconciliation, but to increase awareness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories, knowledge and leadership within and across all sectors of Australian society,” she said.

“By committing to this Reflect RAP, Hastings Deering will establish structures to guide reconciliation initiatives and commence a lifelong cultural learning journey amongst all employees.”

National Reconciliation Week is celebrated from May 27 to June 3 each year. These dates commemorate two milestones in the reconciliation journey: the successful 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision.