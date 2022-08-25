Hastings Deering invests in future

Hastings Deering has announced plans for construction of a new 25,000 sq m Mackay Business Centre investment.

Located on the current Hastings Park site, this facility will replace the current 5000 sq m parts warehouse and external storage, providing increased warehousing capacity, which will improve parts and components availability, reduce turnaround times, and streamline ordering efficiency for customers.

Hastings Deering chief executive officer Mark Scott said the facility was an exciting investment in the future for Hastings Deering’s people and customers.

“This will be the most significant investment in our facilities since 2014 and will position our dealership for future growth, allowing us to better serve our customers in the region,” Scott said.

“The facility has been designed to incorporate innovative safety and sustainable energy solutions and improve our employee and customer experiences.

“We are confident the new centre will demonstrate a best practice design model that is scalable, safe, secure, and sustainable for our operations and our people.”

The expanded parts fulfilment centre will include a state of the art, 800 sq m purpose-built hose factory, a 22,000 sq m undercover parts warehouse and fulfilment operation, and a 4800 sq m undercover, all weather vehicle load and unload zone.

This will accompany upgraded employee work areas, a retail shopfront, rental shop, cafe, and sales floor machine display.

The facility will also boast 8000 sq m of rooftop solar with battery storage to reduce energy consumption, LED lighting, and rainwater harvesting to save water usage.

“We are investing to meet the needs of our customers into the future,” Scott said.

“The coming months are an exciting time as we start our planning to build the centre.

“Bringing this project to life has been an impressive team effort and a core initiative as part of our innovation journey to be our customer’s advantage in the mining and construction industries.”

The announcement comes as Hastings Deering celebrates its 90 year milestone as an Australian business and 75 years as a Cat dealership.

The design for the new facility is currently underway, with the facility expected to be fully operational by late 2024.