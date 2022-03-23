Haslett succeeds Bell as Schlam chairperson

Perth-based mining company Schlam has appointed David Haslett as its new board chairperson, effective from February 1, 2022.

Haslett has served as a director of the board at Schlam since August 2021.

Prior to this, Haslett was the president and chief executive officer of CR Mining (formerly known as CQMS Razer), for more than nine years, where he was directly responsible for growing the business as well as spearheading a number of innovative changes.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for Schlam – the needs of our clients, employees and other stakeholders are changing rapidly,” Haslett said.

“Schlam is dealing with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all stakeholders for years to come.”

In addition to his significant experience in the mining industry, Haslett has also been involved in both public and private companies across a range of other sectors, including household consumables, consumer appliances, building materials and services, digital technology, energy efficiency and healthcare.

“David’s long history of leadership, coupled with his global experience makes him an ideal person for this role,” Schlam chief executive officer Matt Thomas said.

“I look forward to working closely with David to continue the rollout of our strategic plan and the expansion of our business into new geographies.”

Haslett will succeed Colin Bell, who has served as chairperson since February 2021 and will now be stepping back into a director role.

“We thank Colin for his guidance over the last seven months and we’re glad that he will remain on the Board as a director and to support David through the transition,” Thomas said.